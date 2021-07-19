Follow CFL

Argos sign RB D.J. Foster

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced today they have signed American RB D.J. Foster.

Foster, 27, played 23 games for the Arizona Cardinals between 2017 and 2020, catching 18 passes for 140 yards and taking eight rushes for 21 yards. The six-foot, 205-pound tailback broke into the NFL as a undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2016 and went on to win Super Bowl LI with the team. The former Arizona State Sun Devil spent four years at the Pac-12 school (2012 to 2015) where he rushed for over 2,300 yards and 17 touchdowns while hauling in 220 receptions for over 2,400 receiving yards and 11 more touchdowns. Foster led the nation in receiving yards for a running back in 2013 with 653.

