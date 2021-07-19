Follow CFL

News July 19, 2021

CFL releases new national campaign video ‘RISE WITH US’

CFL.ca

TORONTO — With just over two weeks until the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) season kicks off, the league unveiled the national campaign, ‘Rise With Us’ in both French and English languages today.

The CFL is set to return from a 20-month hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and offers exciting Week 1 matchups on CFL on TSN, beginning Aug. 5. The first game of the new season features a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup, with the defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The opening week continues with the first Friday Night Football game of the year between the BC Lions visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. TSN’s new Saturday night primetime slot begins with a double-header in Week 1. First, the Toronto Argonauts head west to take on the Calgary Stampeders and to complete the opening week of football, the Edmonton Elks play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Below is the slate of the Week 1 games with kickoff times:

Thursday, August 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Friday, August 6 | 9:30 p.m. ET | BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saturday August 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders

Saturday, August 7 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Ottawa REDBLACKS at Edmonton Elks

