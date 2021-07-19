Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Training Camp July 19, 2021

Taking Shape: Tracking roster cuts across the CFL

BCLions.com

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp. In this first round of roster cuts, teams have to trim down to 75 players, excluding non-counters (2020 or 2021 draft picks) by 10 p.m. ET Monday night.  Final roster cuts will be made by 10 p.m. ET on July 30.

*Denotes American
**Denotes Global

EDMONTON ELKS

After a strong showing with the Argos in 2019, receiver Rodney Smith was released by the Edmonton Elks on Monday (Johany Jutras / CFL)

The Elks got the transaction ball rolling on Monday morning by releasing the following seven players:

OL Kwabena Asare, DL Tevaughn Grant*, DL Deonte Holden*, RB Marvin Kinsey Jr.*, WR Jerry Louie-McGee*, WR Shakier Ryan* and WR Rodney Smith.

The Elks also moved American offensive linemen O’Shea Dugas and Thaddeus Coleman from the suspended list to the active roster and moved American OL Colin Kelly and national d-lineman Nate Anderson to the six-game injured list.

The team said it would announce further roster moves after Monday’s practice.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS 

The Stampeders announced their cuts on Monday afternoon, sending five players home from their camp:

WR George Campbell*, K/P Gerard Laws**, DL Kalil Morris*, WR Bernard Reedy* and LB Darrell Williams*.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!