Taking Shape: Tracking roster cuts across the CFL

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp. In this first round of roster cuts, teams have to trim down to 75 players, excluding non-counters (2020 or 2021 draft picks) by 10 p.m. ET Monday night. Final roster cuts will be made by 10 p.m. ET on July 30.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks got the transaction ball rolling on Monday morning by releasing the following seven players:

OL Kwabena Asare, DL Tevaughn Grant*, DL Deonte Holden*, RB Marvin Kinsey Jr.*, WR Jerry Louie-McGee*, WR Shakier Ryan* and WR Rodney Smith.

The Elks also moved American offensive linemen O’Shea Dugas and Thaddeus Coleman from the suspended list to the active roster and moved American OL Colin Kelly and national d-lineman Nate Anderson to the six-game injured list.

The team said it would announce further roster moves after Monday’s practice.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stampeders announced their cuts on Monday afternoon, sending five players home from their camp:

WR George Campbell*, K/P Gerard Laws**, DL Kalil Morris*, WR Bernard Reedy* and LB Darrell Williams*.