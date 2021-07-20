Bombers sign kicker Tyler Crapigna

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed veteran Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna.

Crapigna (five-foot-seven, 166 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers with extensive Canadian Football League experience with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts. He has a CFL career field-goal percentage of 85.2, having connected on 98 of 115 tries in games covering a span from 2015 to 2019.

The signing gives the Bombers some options at the kicker position, where rookie Marc Liegghio has been flying solo in training camp after the off-season departure of veteran kicker Justin Medlock.

RELATED

» After Mercy Maston Achilles tear, Bombers trade for DB Alden Darby

» Play It Again: Riders, Bombers set to renew rivalry

» Bombers to open on Aug. 5 at full capacity

Crapigna was recently released by the Montreal Alouettes, who had acquired him in a February 2020 trade with Toronto for Boris Bede.

He was originally selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the fifth round, 40th overall, in the 2014 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the club that year before returning to McMaster and spent much of 2015 on Calgary’s practice roster before being dealt to Saskatchewan for running back Jerome Messam at the trade deadline.

Crapigna made all four of his field-goal attempts with the Riders in 2015 and then was good on 85.7 percent of his tries over the next two seasons. He missed all of 2018 with an injury and then joined the Argos in 2019, where he was good on 22 of 27 field-goal attempts.