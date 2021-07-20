Lions’ DL coach Leroy Blugh leaves team for personal, health matters

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions Football Club announced on Tuesday that defensive line coach Leroy Blugh will not remain with the team for 2021. Co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell issued the following statement:

“Leroy informed us he is returning home to attend to some personal and health matters. We thank him for all of his contributions to our football club over the last year and a half and wish him all the best in the future.”

Blugh is a member of the 2015 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class and coached with Campbell in Ottawa from 2014 to 2018.

He was the head coach at Bishop’s University from 2005 to 2010 and he was the d-line coach at Queen’s University in 2011 and 2012 before joining the Edmonton Elks’ staff in 2013.

As a player, Blugh enjoyed a 15-year career with Edmonton and Toronto, winning a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 1993. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian player in 1996.