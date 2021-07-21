CFL mourns loss of Chuck McMann

CALGARY — It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders have learned of the death of former assistant coach Chuck McMann at the age of 70.

McMann, whose career as a player and coach in the Canadian Football League stretched over five different decades, was part of Calgary’s staff under Wally Buono from 1992 to 2000 and was a member of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup-championship teams in 1992 and 1998.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Chuck’s passing,” said Stampeders president and general John Hufnagel, who served for five years with McMann on Buono’s staff. “He was a great man and a great coach and he will be sorely missed. My condolences to Chuck’s wife Marg and the family for their loss.”

In addition to his time with the Stamps, McMann was on the BC Lions coaching staff from 2008-15. He was a head coach at the university level with Waterloo and McGill.

“Chuck’s passion for football and coaching was second to none,” said Co-GM/Director of Football Operations Neil McEvoy. “He also brought a classy and professional approach to the Lions organization, those of which we made sure we’re emulated throughout the entire club.

“The Lions organization was truly better for having Chuck around for a long period of time. Our thoughts go out his wife Marg and their entire family at this difficult time.”