Argos sign WR Rodney Smith, QB Kelly Bryant, OL Brandon Smith

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Rodney Smith, American QB Kelly Bryant and American OL Brandon Smith, the team announced on Thursday.

Smith, 31, spent 2018 and 2019 with the Argos, hauling in 74 receptions for 903 yards and five touchdowns over 23 games. The Miami, Florida native signed with Edmonton in March of 2020 but was released this week by the Elks. The former Florida State Seminole spent four seasons at the ACC school (2009-2012) where he caught 106 passes for 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns in 48 games.

Bryant, 24, played four seasons at the University of Clemson (2015-2018) where he led the Tigers to the 2017 ACC Championship, capturing the game’s MVP award and a spot in the College Football Playoff, after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games. The six-foot-four, 220-pound QB started his Clemson career as the backup to Deshaun Watson and helped his school win the National Championship in 2016. The South Carolina native transferred to the University of Missouri prior to the 2019 season where he would play 10 games and throw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with another 242 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Bryant was also with the Argos earlier this year after being signed in February.

Smith, 26, most recently spent time with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League after an off-season stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Smith played four seasons (2014-2017) and 41 games at East Carolina University, where the six-foot-eight, 327-pound lineman from North Carolina earned Preseason All-Athletic Conference honours.