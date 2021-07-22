Checking Down: The latest news from Training Camp

TORONTO — Training camp is well underway as all teams are getting prepared for the opening of the 2021 season on August 5.

From updates on Darvin Adams in Winnipeg to Kenny Stafford‘s release in Edmonton, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL training camp:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that defensive line coach Leroy Blugh will not remain with the team for 2021 and is returning home to attend to some personal and health matters (CFL.ca).

– Playing with a star quarterback and surrounded by talented receivers, Shaq Cooper looks to establish himself as a top running back in the league while bringing some balance to the BC Lions’ offence (Jim Morris, CFL.ca).

– Following winning the Grey Cup in 2019, Lucky Whitehead made a few lifestyle changes to get ready for the 2021 season (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks released veteran receiver Kenny Stafford on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Jaime Elizondo said that while Stafford did some good things in camp, there were some areas that made him not a ‘cultural fit’ and the team decided to go in a different direction (Dave Campbell, 630CHED).

– With Derel Walker out of quarantine and on the field with his team, the Edmonton Elks can begin integrating one of their top offensive weapons ahead of their season-opener (CFL.ca).

– Walker started taking reps with the Elks for the first time on Wednesday and receiver Armanti Edwards is back at practice after missing a few days (Dave Campbell, 630CHED).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Mike Rose and Derek Wiggan are set to be the starters on the inside of the Stampeders defensive line this season and their chemistry starts off the field (Danny Austin, Calgary Sun).

– Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says that the three pivots fighting to be his backup are the most impressive group he’s been with in a camp (Danny Austin, Calgary Sun).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– As one of five QBs at Roughriders training camp, Tom Flacco looking to make a name for himself this year (Murray McCormick, Regina Leader-Post).

– Receiver Terrell Jana is hoping to turn some heads at the Riders scrimmage on Saturday (Mitchell Blair, 620CKRM).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed kicker Tyler Crapigna following his release from the Montreal Alouettes (CFL.ca).

– With Crapigna now in the fold, kicker Marc Liegghio says he expected competition in camp for the starting spot (Darren Bauming, Bonfire Sports).

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquired American defensive back Alden Darby from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for American offensive lineman Terry Poole (CFL.ca).

– In other roster news, the Bombers released American receiver Quadree Henderson on Wednesday (BlueBombers.com).

– After sustaining an injury during a drill on Tuesday, head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed on Wednesday that receiver Darvin Adams isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time (Darren Bauming, Bonfire Sports).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– After nine years and eight seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, offensive lineman Mike Filer announced his retirement on Monday (CFL.ca).

– With fans allowed at practice, linebacker Simoni Lawrence told the media he was very excited about seeing them back in the stands (Ticats.ca).

– Receiver Bralon Addison is hoping to spoil the Blue Bombers home opener when the Ticats head to Winnipeg to kickoff the 2021 season (Justin Dunk, 3DownNation).

– Hamilton removed National defensive tackle Marshall Esokpunwu from the suspended list and released American kicker Matthew White on Thursday morning (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts announced today they have signed American RB D.J. Foster (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed that QB Nick Arbuckle had minorly tweaked his hamstring but was back out practicing on Wednesday (TSN.ca).

– Dinwiddie also confirmed that Odell Willis was placed on the suspended list so he could stay home to be there for the birth of his child (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– From the head coach to the young o-lineman, to the running back and the quarterback, the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offence is stocked with people looking to take advantage of an opportunity (Matthew Cauz, CFL.ca).

– The REDBLACKS signed American offensive lineman Taylor Tappin and released American receivers Terry Wright and Jaquan Blair on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– It appears that Ty Cranston has the inside track to start at safety this year in Montreal (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).

– Patrick Levels was spotted at practice wearing a small cast on his right hand earlier this week (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).

– Now a member of the Alouettes, receiver Naaman Roosevelt is hoping to make an impact in Montreal (TSN.ca).