Kate Beirness named new host of CFL on TSN

TORONTO — The wait for the highly anticipated return of Canadian football is over as TSN announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, including exclusive live coverage of all 63 regular season games, all four divisional playoff matchups, and the 108th GREY CUP, live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Dec. 12. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

Also announced was the new host of the CFL on TSN panel, Kate Beirness, who will be joined by CFL Hall of Famers Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall, TSN football analyst Davis Sanchez, veteran CFL head coach and GM Jim Barker, as well as special guest analysts throughout the season.

The network’s extensive coverage is highlighted by its dynamic broadcast team, including:

TSN’s broadcast team of play-by-play announcers including Rod Black, Rod Smith, Dustin Nielson, Marshall Ferguson, and Farhan Lalji, who are joined by game analysts Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and Dunigan

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and TSN Football Expert Lalji, who break down all the hot-button issues from around the league

Lalji and Sara Orlesky keep fans up-to-date on the latest news in the West Division, while Matthew Scianitti covers the East

Additional sideline reporting and team-by-team coverage provided by Ryan Rishaug, John Lu, and Claire Hanna

As the excitement builds, the CFL ON TSN primes football fans for the new season with a full evening of exclusive preview coverage on Tuesday, Aug. 3, including CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS at 8 p.m. ET, the 2021 CFL FANTASY SPECIAL PRESENTED BY TSN EDGE at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the 2021 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL at 9 p.m. ET, breaking down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 campaign.

Throughout the season, SPORTSCENTRE provides comprehensive coverage of the league, delivering highlights, news, analysis, and features on key storylines as teams prepare for the road to the 108th GREY CUP. The TSN Edge also delivers daily content specific to CFL fantasy and sports betting.

TSN complements its CFL ON TSN broadcast with a slate of digital content covering all angles of the league, available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Highlights include:

Daily news and roster updates from around the league

Highlights and must-see clips from every game

Up-to-the-minute scores, game recaps, and more

Weekly columns and video analysis from Naylor

Photos, videos, and viral content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features guests from around the league throughout the season to chat all things CFL

TSN’s exclusive live coverage of every CFL game is available to stream live and on demand for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.

Through ongoing collaborations with Universal Music Canada, TSN features recording artist Steven Lee Olsen’s new track “What You’re Made Of” as the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season, which soundtracks CFL ON TSN broadcast coverage throughout the 2021 campaign.