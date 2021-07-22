Stampeders sign OL Kwabena Asare

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Kwabena Asare, the team announced on Thursday.

Born in Ghana and raised in Canada, Asare was selected in the sixth round by Edmonton in the 2017 CFL draft and played five games over three seasons with the north Alberta club.

Before turning pro, Asare played five seasons at Carleton. He helped the Ravens finish third in U SPORTS with 1,773 rushing yards in his senior season as running back Jayde Rowe led the country with 136.8 yards per game. Asare was named the Ravens’ outstanding lineman of the year in 2013 and 2014.