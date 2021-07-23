Follow CFL

Ticats release Nehari Crawford, Tyree Robinson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released receiver Nehari Crawford and defensive back Tyree Robinson.

The team has also taken American d-lineman Jalen Bates and American o-lineman Jordan Murray off of its suspended list.

Crawford and Robinson signed with the Ticats prior to what would have been the 2020 season, but of course did not get to play last year.

The Ticats will scrimmage in Friday’s practice and will allow fans into Tim Hortons Field for the first time this season to watch their team in action. The response to the limited amount of tickets was tremendous and the team has said the practice is at full capacity.

