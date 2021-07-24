Follow CFL

Blue Bombers sign LB Nakas Onyeka

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed national linebacker Nakas Onyeka.

The 26-year-old had signed with Saskatchewan in May of 2020 after spending the past three seasons with Toronto. The Riders released him on July 20 as part of their first round of training camp cuts.

Onyeka has 30 special teams tackles and 14 defensive tackles in 36 career games, along with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bombers released national receiver Macho Bockru. 

