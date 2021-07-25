Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Stamps pull RB Calvin McCarty out of retirement

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran national running back Calvin McCarty.

Born in Muskogee, Okla., and raised in British Columbia, McCarty has played more than 200 career games in the Canadian Football League and was a member of Edmonton’s Grey Cup-championship team in 2015.

McCarty, 36, had announced his retirement from the CFL in mid-March.

In 203 regular-season contests over 13 seasons with Edmonton, McCarty has 263 catches in 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, 337 carries for 1,615 yards and 17 majors and 84 special-teams tackles. McCarty has 28 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown in 14 career post-season contests.

In 2019, McCarty became just the fourth running back in CFL history to reach the 200-game milestone.

In other transactions on Sunday, the Stampeders have released the following players:

• American receiver Dorian Baker
• American defensive lineman Dadi Nicolas
• American defensive back Josh Nurse
• American defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard
• American defensive lineman Mbi Tanyi

All the players listed were participating in their first training camp with the Stampeders. Tanyi spent four weeks on Calgary’s practice roster during the 2019 season.

