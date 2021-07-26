Alouettes release WR Roosevelt, 14 others

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes got the final week of training camp started by announcing the release of 15 players from their camp. The players released include:

Vincent Alessandrini, (N), WR, Concordia

Curtis Cothran, (A), DL, Penn State

Brock Gowanlock, (N), DL, Manitoba

Jersey Henry, (N), LB, Concordia

William James, (G), DB, North Dakota

Colton Klassen, (N), RB, Saskatchewan

Ethan Makonzo, (N), LB, Montreal

Benoit Marion, (N), DL, Montreal

Robert Nelson Jr., (A), DB, Arizona State

Michael Onuoha, (A), SEC, Texas A&M Commerce

Brock Ruble, (A), OL, Florida State

Naaman Roosevelt, (A), WR, Buffalo

Prince Smith, (A), DB, New Hampshire

Simeon Thomas, (A), DB, Louisiana Lafayette

Michael Wakefield, (A), DL, Florida International

Roosevelt’s name headlines that group. The 33-year-old receiver is at the cusp of his sixth season in the CFL, having spent the previous five years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roosevelt has posted 4,134 receiving yards through his career, including 946 yards in 2019. He’s surpassed the 1,000-yard mark as a pass catcher twice in his career.

The Alouettes’ moves get what will be a busy week in motion across the league, as teams have to set their final rosters for the regular-season by Friday night, July 30, at 10 p.m. ET.