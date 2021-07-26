Alouettes release WR Roosevelt, 14 others
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes got the final week of training camp started by announcing the release of 15 players from their camp. The players released include:
Vincent Alessandrini, (N), WR, Concordia
Curtis Cothran, (A), DL, Penn State
Brock Gowanlock, (N), DL, Manitoba
Jersey Henry, (N), LB, Concordia
William James, (G), DB, North Dakota
Colton Klassen, (N), RB, Saskatchewan
Ethan Makonzo, (N), LB, Montreal
Benoit Marion, (N), DL, Montreal
Robert Nelson Jr., (A), DB, Arizona State
Michael Onuoha, (A), SEC, Texas A&M Commerce
Brock Ruble, (A), OL, Florida State
Naaman Roosevelt, (A), WR, Buffalo
Prince Smith, (A), DB, New Hampshire
Simeon Thomas, (A), DB, Louisiana Lafayette
Michael Wakefield, (A), DL, Florida International
Roosevelt’s name headlines that group. The 33-year-old receiver is at the cusp of his sixth season in the CFL, having spent the previous five years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roosevelt has posted 4,134 receiving yards through his career, including 946 yards in 2019. He’s surpassed the 1,000-yard mark as a pass catcher twice in his career.
The Alouettes’ moves get what will be a busy week in motion across the league, as teams have to set their final rosters for the regular-season by Friday night, July 30, at 10 p.m. ET.