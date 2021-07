EDMONTON — Kevin Brown has been released by the Edmonton Elks.

The move was announced Monday afternoon, as the club moves towards Friday’s CFL roster deadline (10 p.m ET) and the start of the regular season Aug. 7 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Brown was a free agent signing back in February of this year after spending three seasons with Ottawa (2017 to 2019). The 27-year-old had 42 tackles, 13 on special teams and one interception with the REDBLACKS in 2019.