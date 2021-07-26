Follow CFL

Lions release 18, including QB Will Arndt

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions have trimmed their roster down as they enter into the final week of training camp. The team has released the following players:

QB William Arndt (A), Western Connecticut
RB Reggie Corbin (A), Illinois
WR Jamal Custis (A), Syracuse
WR Keyston Fuller (A), Richmond
DB Jeff Hector (A), Redlands
DE Trevon Hill (A), Miami (FLA)
LB Damian Jamieson (N), York
WR Johnathon Johnson (A), Missouri
FB Kayden Johnson (A), York
DB Austin Joyner (A), Washington
DB Jermaine Kelly Jr. (A), San Jose State
DL Cam Kitchen (A), Delaware
DB Matt McConnell (N), St. Mary’s
OL Marcus Norman (A), South Florida
OL Phillip Norman (A), Bethune-Cookman
WR Jimmie Robinson Jr. (A), Bethune-Cookman
WR Jesse Walker (N), Manitoba
LB Jordan M. Williams (A), Baylor

Arndt, 27, spent the 2019 season with the REDBLACKS, getting meaningful snaps in the team’s final four games. His release leaves quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Canadian rookie Nathan Rourke on the depth chart behind starter Michael Reilly.

CFL teams have to have their final rosters set by 10 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

