Lions release 18, including QB Will Arndt

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions have trimmed their roster down as they enter into the final week of training camp. The team has released the following players:

QB William Arndt (A), Western Connecticut

RB Reggie Corbin (A), Illinois

WR Jamal Custis (A), Syracuse

WR Keyston Fuller (A), Richmond

DB Jeff Hector (A), Redlands

DE Trevon Hill (A), Miami (FLA)

LB Damian Jamieson (N), York

WR Johnathon Johnson (A), Missouri

FB Kayden Johnson (A), York

DB Austin Joyner (A), Washington

DB Jermaine Kelly Jr. (A), San Jose State

DL Cam Kitchen (A), Delaware

DB Matt McConnell (N), St. Mary’s

OL Marcus Norman (A), South Florida

OL Phillip Norman (A), Bethune-Cookman

WR Jimmie Robinson Jr. (A), Bethune-Cookman

WR Jesse Walker (N), Manitoba

LB Jordan M. Williams (A), Baylor

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: The West’s most intriguing players

» CFL releases new national campaign video ‘Rise With Us’

» Reilly soldiers through camp with a heavy heart

Arndt, 27, spent the 2019 season with the REDBLACKS, getting meaningful snaps in the team’s final four games. His release leaves quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Canadian rookie Nathan Rourke on the depth chart behind starter Michael Reilly.

CFL teams have to have their final rosters set by 10 p.m. on Friday, July 30.