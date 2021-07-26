REDBLACKS sign LB Frederic Chagnon, release 4

OTTAWA — The REDBLACKS have signed national linebacker Frederic Chagnon.

The 28-year-old from Montreal was a third-round pick of the BC Lions in 2017. After three seasons with the Lions, Chagnon signed with his hometown Alouettes in 2020, but was released by the team this past week.

The REDBLACKS made a string of other moves on Monday. They released national d-lineman Samson Abbott, American linebacker Dimitri Holloway, American defensive back David Jones and American running back Detrez Newsome.

The club also activated American o-linemen Nick Buchanan and Jack Kramer from its suspended list.