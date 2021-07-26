Riders’ Tim Williams tears Achilles, Sterling Shippy breaks foot

REGINA — The injury bug is feasting at Mosaic Stadium.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost two d-lineman over the weekend, according to a report from Global Regina’s Taylor Shire.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters on Monday that Tim Williams tore his Achilles on Friday and that Sterling Shippy broke his foot in Saturday’s Green and White game.

#Riders injury updates:

DL Tim Williams tore his Achilles on Friday.

DL Sterling Shippy broke his foot in the Green & White game. Today at practice, S Mike Edem tweaked his groin & REC Justin McInnis pulled his hamstring.#CFLTC #CFL — Taylor Shire (@TShireGlobal) July 26, 2021

Dickenson lamented his team’s injury situation while talking with the media, as Murray McCormick of the Regina Leader-Post shared:

"I’ve never seen that many Achilles injuries ever,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson. “To lose another one is really tough. Hopefully, knock on wood, that’s the last one, but you never know." #riders have lost five players to torn Achilles tendons. — Murray McCormick (@murraylp) July 26, 2021

Williams marks the fifth player on the team to suffer an Achilles injury. He is out for the season.

Dickenson did tell reporters in Regina that Edem and McInnis’ injuries shouldn’t be too serious.