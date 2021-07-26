Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Riders’ Tim Williams tears Achilles, Sterling Shippy breaks foot

REGINA — The injury bug is feasting at Mosaic Stadium.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost two d-lineman over the weekend, according to a report from Global Regina’s Taylor Shire.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters on Monday that Tim Williams tore his Achilles on Friday and that Sterling Shippy broke his foot in Saturday’s Green and White game.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: The West’s most intriguing players
» Nye: Inside the Riders’ Green and White game
» Ready for kickoff: Previewing the 2021 season

Dickenson lamented his team’s injury situation while talking with the media, as Murray McCormick of the Regina Leader-Post shared:

Williams marks the fifth player on the team to suffer an Achilles injury. He is out for the season.

Dickenson did tell reporters in Regina that Edem and McInnis’ injuries shouldn’t be too serious.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!