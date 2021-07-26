Follow CFL

Ticats sign K Jimmy Camacho; release 11 players

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has signed American placekicker Jimmy Camacho.

Camacho, 25, was a member of the BC Lions roster throughout 2020, joining the team after a stint with the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League in 2019. Prior to turning pro, the 5-10, 180-pound native of Santa Ana, California played three seasons at Fresno State University (2015-17). In his senior season in 2017, Camacho set the Bulldogs’ single-season program record for field goals made with 25 and tallied the second-most points by a kicker in a single-season in program history with 116. His 25 field goals were also second-most in the nation, and he ranked second in the Mountain West and 19th in the nation in points scored with 116 en route to being named an All-Mountain West second-team selection.

The Tiger-Cats also announced Monday the following 11 players have been released:
USA – DB – Daniel Brown
USA – DB – Reggie Cole
NAT – WR – Marcus Davis
USA – OL – Scottie Dill
USA – WR – Jonathan Duhart
NAT – K – Gabriel Ferraro
NAT – DT – Austin Fordham-Miller
USA – DE – Nate Harvey IV
USA – DE – Stacy Keely
USA – DB – Donovan Olumba

USA – WR – Diondre Overton

The news comes ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET cut down deadline.

