Argos release nine, w/ WR Sam Baker returning to U SPORTS

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are the latest team to make a wave of cuts ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline for final rosters. The team has released the following nine players:

• Canadian DB Shamar Busby

• American WR Jaylen Smith

• American WR Craig Rucker

• American WR Nyqwan Murray

• American RB Kenneth Dixon

• American RB Greg McCrae

• American DB Kadeem Satchell

• American DB Andrew Soroh

• American DB Davontae Merriweather

The team added Canadian WR Sam Baker to its suspended list. Baker will return to the University of Saskatchewan for the coming U SPORTS season. Baker was the Argos’ sixth-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.