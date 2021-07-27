Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Argos release nine, w/ WR Sam Baker returning to U SPORTS

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are the latest team to make a wave of cuts ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline for final rosters.  The team has released the following nine players:

• Canadian DB Shamar Busby
• American WR Jaylen Smith
• American WR Craig Rucker
• American WR Nyqwan Murray
• American RB Kenneth Dixon
• American RB Greg McCrae
• American DB Kadeem Satchell
• American DB Andrew Soroh
• American DB Davontae Merriweather

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: The East’s most intriguing players
» Five strategies for getting back on the fantasty horse
» Previewing the 2021 season with Natey Adjei

The team added Canadian WR Sam Baker to its suspended list. Baker will return to the University of Saskatchewan for the coming U SPORTS season. Baker was the Argos’ sixth-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!