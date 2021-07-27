Argos release nine, w/ WR Sam Baker returning to U SPORTS
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are the latest team to make a wave of cuts ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline for final rosters. The team has released the following nine players:
• Canadian DB Shamar Busby
• American WR Jaylen Smith
• American WR Craig Rucker
• American WR Nyqwan Murray
• American RB Kenneth Dixon
• American RB Greg McCrae
• American DB Kadeem Satchell
• American DB Andrew Soroh
• American DB Davontae Merriweather
The team added Canadian WR Sam Baker to its suspended list. Baker will return to the University of Saskatchewan for the coming U SPORTS season. Baker was the Argos’ sixth-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.