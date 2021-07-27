Bombers to unveil Grey Cup banner at home opener

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil the 2019 Grey Cup championship banner at IG Field on Thursday, August 5th when the team plays plays host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a 2019 Grey Cup rematch – the first CFL action to take place since the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 24, 2019.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to make sure they are in their seats for the 7:30 p.m. banner unveiling. The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-game party specials from 6:00-7:00 p.m. including $5.00 355ml cans of Molson Coors and Molson Coors Light, $3.00 fountain drinks, and a live performance by the new Blue Bombers House Band lead by Jennifer Hanson.

“It has been a long 20 months waiting to be able to celebrate with our fans, which will make Thursday night that much more memorable,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers President & CEO, Wade Miller. “Our staff has worked extremely hard to get to this point and we can’t wait to unveil our championship banner with a full stadium in attendance.”