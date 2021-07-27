Lions release DE Chris Casher

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions have released American defensive end Chris Casher.

The 27-year-old signed with BC as a free agent in 2020 and signed an extension with the team on Feb. 2, 2021. Casher debuted in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 and had 34 defensive tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games. He spent most of the second half of the 2018 season on the Stamps’ practice roster, after being a final cut in Winnipeg’s camp that year.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» Lions release 18, including QB Will Arndt

» Reilly soldiers through camp with a heavy heart

The six-foot-four, 257-pound Faulkner product will likely be on GM’s radars this week as teams work to finalize their rosters by Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline.