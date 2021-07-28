Argos release WR Sinkfield, DL Ollie, 4 others

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced six more cuts on Wednesday, as training camps wind down across the league.

Canadian offensive linemen Mojtaba Mehry, Eric Starczala and Quinn Smith, along with Americans Terrell Sinkfield (receiver), Eli Howard and Ronald Ollie (both d-linemen) were released.

Sinkfield, 30, is a four-year vet that started his CFL career with the Argos in 2014. He’s spent time with Hamilton and BC, while exploring NFL options in between. Over 36 career games, he’s made 108 catches for 1,592 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Football fans will know Ollie from the Neftlix show Last Chance U. From East Mississippi Community College to Nicholls State, Ollie landed himself an opportunity with the Oakland Raiders for a training camp stay in 2019. After that didn’t work out, the Argos signed him in January of 2020.

Teams have until Friday at 10 p.m. ET to finalize their rosters.