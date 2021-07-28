Under poor air quality, Lions wrap training camp early

KAMLOOPS — With air quality in Kamloops hampered by forest fires in British Columbia, the BC Lions have elected to wrap up their training camp a couple of days early and will return to their facilities in Surrey.

“Thursday’s training camp activity at Hillside Stadium has been cancelled due to air quality,” The Lions wrote in a statement.

“Players and coaches will now return home to Surrey and begin preparations for Week 1 in Saskatchewan.”

The Lions play in Regina on Aug. 6, in the second game of the CFL’s opening week of the 2021 season.