  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Riders release three as cutdown day draws closer

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders released three players on Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline for final rosters.

American defensive back Hamp Cheevers, American linebacker Deshaun Davis and Canadian o-lineman Jesse Lawson were all released.

Lawson was the Riders’ seventh-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft. He played his U SPORTS football at Carleton.

