Riders release three as cutdown day draws closer

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders released three players on Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s 10 p.m. ET deadline for final rosters.

American defensive back Hamp Cheevers, American linebacker Deshaun Davis and Canadian o-lineman Jesse Lawson were all released.

Lawson was the Riders’ seventh-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft. He played his U SPORTS football at Carleton.