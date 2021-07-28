Follow CFL

Stamps re-sign WR George Campbell

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver George Campbell.

The 23-year-old originally signed with the Stampeders on Jan. 25, 2021, but was released during training camp due to injury. He remained in Calgary during his rehabilitation process.

Campbell (six-foot-four, 183 pounds) attended training camp with the New York Jets in 2020. He played his senior college season at West Virginia and appeared in 12 games for the Mountaineers, recording 19 receptions for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Campbell played 22 games over three seasons at Florida State and registered 32 catches for 206 yards.

