Rosters Taking Shape: Tracking cuts across the CFL

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking all of the roster moves as teams are required to reduce their rosters ahead of opening week. Friday night’s 10 p.m. ET roster deadline officially marks the transition from training camp to regular season prep. Stay linked throughout the day Friday and into the weekend for updates as team rosters get fine-tuned.

Here are a few notable stipulations regarding the roster moves for Friday:

– All teams need to have their opening week rosters submitted by 10:00pm ET on Friday, July 30.

– Teams can opt to dress 43 or 44 players this season. A total of two of the players for opening week identified must be quarterbacks. A third quarterback can be dressed but he must be listed at another position and follow the guidelines of that position (ex. listed as a WR). Rosters must consist of a minimum of 20 nationals and a maximum of 2o Americans, with two quarterbacks and one Global.

– Up to 10 practice roster players can be added as of Friday, July 30.

Of the 10 practice roster players, there must always be a National. If there are seven players on the practice roster, two must be Nationals.

Up to three Global players may be on the practice roster above and beyond the 10 players (salary is off the cap).

– A new tweak to the practice roster for this season is a CFL Practice Roster, which will only be used while border restrictions are in place.

Each club must carry five players broken down as follows: one American OL, one American DB or LB, one American REC or RB, one American DL, one specialist or Global.

If a claim is made for a player on this list, he must go to his new team (his existing club cannot keep him from going as they can on the regular PR).

If a team loses a player from its CFLPR, they must replace him within 7 days.

The original team has the option of recalling the player if he’s no longer on a team’s active roster; the original team also holds the player’s rights beyond this season.

Same payment and benefits as the normal PR

*Denotes International

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: TBA

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: TBA

Practice Roster:

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

BC LIONS

Released: TBA

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: DB Jonathan Alston*, OL Nick Buchanan*, DB Ironhead Gallon*, DL Thomas Grant, DB Dominique Hatfield*, LB D’Juan Hines*, LB Jawuan Johnson*, OL Jack Kramer*, DB Marcus Roberson*, WR Kendrick Rogers*, WR Shannon Smith*, OL Taylor Tappin*, WR Joe Walker*

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: TBA

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: OL Kwabena Asare, DB Michael Asibuo, DB Corrion Ballard*, REC Shawn Bane*, DB Greg Ducre*, DB Trae Elston* OL Jaylan Guthrie, DB Javien Hamilton*, LB Cory James*, LB Shaydon Philip, QB Dakota Prukop*, REC Malcolm Thompson, REC Fred Trevillion*, REC Aaren Vaughns*, LS/LB Benjamin Whiting, RB Trey Williams*

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: TBA

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: TBA

Practice Roster: TBA

Players added to the six-game injured list: TBA

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: DB Jordan Beaulieu, OL Erick Browne*, DL Justin Cates*, FB Peter Cender, OL Thaddeus Coleman*, LB Vontae Diggs*, OL O’Shea Dugas, RB Tarean Folston*, DB Caleb Ham*, DL Shawn Lemon*, DB TJ Mutcherson*, DB Nick Pickett*, DB Robert Priester*, WR Mailkue Richards, WR Kenny Shaw*, DB Kieron Williams*

Practice Roster: DL Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei**, DL Andrew Ankrah*, K Dante Brown, DL Thomas Costigan*, OL D’Antne Demery*, WR Earnest Edwards*, OL Chris Gangarossa, OL Tyler Higby*, DL Reggie Howard*, WR JJ Jones*, DB Afolabi Laguda*, DB Nafees Lyon*, LB Brandon Pittman*, LB Maxime Rouyer**, DB Albert Smalls*, WR Jalen Tolliver*, WR Diego Viamontes**

Suspended: OL Peter Kourtis

Players added to the six-game injured list: N/A