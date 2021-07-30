Als, CFL Statements on the passing of team co-owner Sid Spiegel

MONTREAL –The Montreal Alouettes mourn the passing of co-owner Sid Spiegel, who passed away on Wednesday. He had purchased the team in January 2020, along with his son-in-law Gary Stern.

Spiegel was the founder and chairman of the board of Crawford Steel. He had investments in Quebec, including steel plants in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda, as well as real estate holdings.

He is survived by his wife Naomi, and was the loving father and father-in-law of Karen Flom, Julie and Gary Stern, Benjy Spiegel, as well as Robert Spiegel.

He will be in our hearts during every game.

The CFL released the following statemen ton Spiegel’s passing:

“The Canadian Football League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Montreal Alouettes co-owner Sid Spiegel. Sid and his son-in-law Gary Stern made a strong commitment to one of our great franchises at an important time in its history and have tackled the challenge and opportunity before them with passion and enthusiasm.

We regret we did not have the time to know Sid better, this giant of a man and true entrepreneur who built a business empire with legendary drive and intelligence, and a family that now includes children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our condolences go out to those who knew him best and loved him deeply, and to everyone positively touched by his remarkable life, which certainly includes all of us in the CFL family.”