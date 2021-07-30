Elks sign QB Dakota Prukop

EDMONTON – Dakota Prukop is headed to Edmonton.

The veteran CFL quarterback has signed with the Edmonton Elks. The move was announced Friday afternoon, as the Green and Gold continue to shape their roster in preparation for the 2021 CFL season.

Prukop spent three seasons (2017 to 2019) with the Toronto Argonauts before signing with the Calgary Stampeders in the off-season. He was released Thursday by the Stamps, as clubs around the league prepare for Friday night’s CFL roster deadline.

The Montana State (2012 to 2015) and Oregon (2016) product will join the Elks over the weekend, as they gear up for their home opener on Aug. 7 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In addition to Prukop’s signing, the Elks also announced the release of QB Drew Anderson.