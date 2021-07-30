Riders’ home opener sold out

REGINA — When the Saskatchewan Roughriders run out of the tunnel for the first time in 21 months, it will be in front of a capacity crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

The Roughriders are thrilled to announce that their Aug. 6 game against the BC Lions is sold out.

“The commitment our fans have to their Saskatchewan Roughriders never ceases to amaze me,” said President and CEO Craig Reynolds. “I know I speak for our entire team across the business office and football operations when I say, ‘Thank You, Rider Nation.’ We can’t wait to see you on your feet cheering when we ‘Bring Em Out.’”

The game theme for this special evening is ‘Welcome Home’ and the Club, along with presenting partner Mosaic, have many special moments planned for Rider Nation. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. when the pre-game ceremonies begin. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The club continues to experience strong demand for all remaining games including Country Day, presented by Young’s Equipment on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Family Day, presented by Ruffles on Aug. 21. Fans with tickets to the game on Aug. 21 also receive free admission to the QCX.

Those wishing to attend the 56th Labour Day Classic should act quickly as it is fast approaching a sellout.