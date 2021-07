OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will go into the 2021 season with a refreshed look.

The team unveiled its new jerseys on Saturday morning and let fans know that they’re available now, in their team store.

Honouring History, Building a Legacy pic.twitter.com/SN6njEe956 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) July 31, 2021

Here’s a breakdown on how the team will look this year:

