Bombers, Ticats provide Week 1 injury reports

TORONTO — Ahead of their Thursday night match-up, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released their injury reports after their respective first days of practice:
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Addison, Bralon
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Adeleke, Tunde
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Brooks, Cariel
|DB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|Frey Jr., Chris
|LB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|Jackson, Don
|RB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|Laurent, Ted
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|Lawrence, Desmond
|DB
|Calf
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Posey, DeVier
|WR
|Calf
|–
|–
|–
|OUT
|Van Zeyl, Chris
|OL
|Thumb
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|White, Tim
|WR
|Calf
|LIMITED
|–
|–
|–