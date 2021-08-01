Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 1, 2021

Bombers, Ticats provide Week 1 injury reports

Photo: Bluebombers.com

TORONTO — Ahead of their Thursday night match-up, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released their injury reports after their respective first days of practice:

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Andrew Harris RB Calf DNP
Darvin Adams WR Shoulder DNP
Ardarius Stewart WR Foot LIMITED
Kyrie Wilson LB Thigh DNP
Mercy Maston DB Achilles DNP
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Addison, Bralon WR Knee DNP
Adeleke, Tunde DB Hamstring DNP
Brooks, Cariel DB Hamstring LIMITED
Frey Jr., Chris LB Groin LIMITED
Jackson, Don RB Hip LIMITED
Laurent, Ted DL Knee LIMITED
Lawrence, Desmond DB Calf DNP
Posey, DeVier WR Calf OUT
Van Zeyl, Chris OL Thumb LIMITED
White, Tim WR Calf LIMITED

 

