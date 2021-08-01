Report: Masoli to start for Ticats in Week 1

HAMILTON — Jeremiah Masoli is the guy for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced on Sunday that Masoli will get the start at quarterback in Week 1, when the team travels to Winnipeg to open the 2021 season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thusday.

RELATED

» Ferguson: Landing spots for surprise cuts

» Argos sign LB Vontae Diggs, WR Cam Phillips

» Talking dollars and social sense with Courtney Stephen

Ticats HC Orlondo Steinauer tells reporters this afternoon Jeremiah Masoli will be Hamilton’s starter Thursday in Winnipeg. #cfl #ticats — Dan Ralph (@danralphcp) August 1, 2021

Steinauer went through training camp tight-lipped and open-minded on his quarterback battle through the last three weeks. The team leaned on backup Dane Evans through the majority of the 2019 campaign, after Masoli tore his ACL. Evans led the team to a 15-3 record and the Grey Cup game, where the Ticats fell to the Bombers.

Masoli, 32, threw for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns to seven interceptions in six games last season, while rushing for 79 yards and four touchdowns. The Ticats start the season with arguably the best quarterback depth in the league.