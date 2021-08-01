Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News August 1, 2021

Report: Masoli to start for Ticats in Week 1

(Photo: Ticats.ca)

HAMILTON — Jeremiah Masoli is the guy for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced on Sunday that Masoli will get the start at quarterback in Week 1, when the team travels to Winnipeg to open the 2021 season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thusday.

Steinauer went through training camp tight-lipped and open-minded on his quarterback battle through the last three weeks. The team leaned on backup Dane Evans through the majority of the 2019 campaign, after Masoli tore his ACL. Evans led the team to a 15-3 record and the Grey Cup game, where the Ticats fell to the Bombers.

Masoli, 32, threw for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns to seven interceptions in six games last season, while rushing for 79 yards and four touchdowns. The Ticats start the season with arguably the best quarterback depth in the league.

