  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports August 2, 2021

Riders, Lions provide Week 1 injury info

BCLions.com

TORONTO — Ahead of their game on Friday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions have submitted their injury reports from their initial practices this week:

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
McInnis, Justin WR Hamstring LIMITED
Reaves, Jordan DL Ankle DNP
Riley, Mattland OL Non Injury Related DNP
BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Michael Reilly QB Right elbow LIMITED

 

