Riders, Lions provide Week 1 injury info

TORONTO — Ahead of their game on Friday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions have submitted their injury reports from their initial practices this week:
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|McInnis, Justin
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|
|
|
|Reaves, Jordan
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Riley, Mattland
|OL
|Non Injury Related
|DNP
|
|
|
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Michael Reilly
|QB
|Right elbow
|LIMITED
|
|–
|