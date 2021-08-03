Banks headlines TSN’s Top 50 players for 2021

TORONTO — 2019’s Most Outstanding Player has taken home the title of the number one player in the CFL.

Following the best season of his career, Brandon Banks has landed the No. 1 spot on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

On the way to taking home MOP, Banks led the league in receptions (112 – also setting a new team mark), receiving yards (1,550), receiving touchdowns (13) and touchdowns scored (16). Banks also showed off his versatility by scoring touchdowns in three different ways: receiving, rushing and via kick return.

Not only that, but the 33-year-old topped the league in games with 100-plus receiving yards (eight), yards after catch (657) and receptions of 20-plus yards (21).

This is the first time in six seasons that someone not named Michael Reilly or Bo Levi Mitchell has topped the list. Mitchell was named No. 1 ahead of the 2019 season.

The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

BC Lions – 4

Edmonton Elks – 4

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 11

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 7

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 7

Calgary Stampeders – 6

Montreal Alouettes – 6

Toronto Argonauts – 4

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 1

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Wide Receiver – 9

Defensive Back – 9

Defensive Line – 9

Offensive Line – 6

Quarterback – 8

Linebacker – 6

Running Back – 3

1. BRANDON BANKS | WR, HAM

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, CGY

3. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

4. BRYAN BURNHAM | WR, BC

5. ANDREW HARRIS | RB, WPG

6. MICHAEL REILLY | QB, BC

7. CODY FAJARDO | QB, SSK

8. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, EDM

9. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

10. SIMONI LAWRENCE | LB, HAM

11. CHARLESTON HUGHES | DL, TOR

12. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, MTL

13. JA’GARED DAVIS | DL, HAM

14. SHAQ EVANS | WR, SSK

15. DEREL WALKER | WR, EDM

16. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, MTL

17. CHRIS VAN ZEYL | OL, HAM

18. BRALON ADDISON | WR, HAM

19. JEREMIAH MASOLI | QB, HAM

20. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG

21. DYLAN WYNN | DL, HAM

22. HENOC MUAMBA | LB, MTL

23. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

24. GREG ELLINGSON | WR, EDM

25. WILLIAM POWELL | RB, SSK

26. CAMERON JUDGE | LB, TOR

27. ALMONDO SEWELL | DL, MTL

28. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

29. NICK MARSHALL | DB, SSK

30. FRANKIE WILLIAMS | DB/RET, HAM

31. ERIC ROGERS | WR, TOR

32. MARCUS SAYLES | DB, BC

33. RICHARD LEONARD | DB, CGY

34. EUGENE LEWIS | WR, MTL

35. DANE EVANS | QB, HAM

36. PATRICK LEVELS | DB, MTL

37. KWAKU BOATENG | DL, EDM

38. MICAH JOHNSON | DL, SSK

39. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, CGY

40. DAN CLARK | OL, SSK

41. DASHAUN AMOS | DB, CGY

42. ED GAINEY | DB, SSK

43. GREG REID | DB, MTL

44. TJ LEE | DB, BC

45. CLEYON LAING | DL, OTT

46. SEAN MCEWEN| OL, CGY

47. UCAMBRE WILLIAMS | OL, CGY

48. TUNDE ADELEKE | DB, HAM

49. JACKSON JEFFCOAT | DL, WPG

50. DARVIN ADAMS | WR, WPG