Banks headlines TSN’s Top 50 players for 2021

TORONTO — 2019’s Most Outstanding Player has taken home the title of the number one player in the CFL.
Following the best season of his career, Brandon Banks has landed the No. 1 spot on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.
On the way to taking home MOP, Banks led the league in receptions (112 – also setting a new team mark), receiving yards (1,550), receiving touchdowns (13) and touchdowns scored (16). Banks also showed off his versatility by scoring touchdowns in three different ways: receiving, rushing and via kick return.
Not only that, but the 33-year-old topped the league in games with 100-plus receiving yards (eight), yards after catch (657) and receptions of 20-plus yards (21).
This is the first time in six seasons that someone not named Michael Reilly or Bo Levi Mitchell has topped the list. Mitchell was named No. 1 ahead of the 2019 season.
The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.
DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM
BC Lions – 4
Edmonton Elks – 4
Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 11
Saskatchewan Roughriders – 7
Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 7
Calgary Stampeders – 6
Montreal Alouettes – 6
Toronto Argonauts – 4
Ottawa REDBLACKS – 1
DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION
Wide Receiver – 9
Defensive Back – 9
Defensive Line – 9
Offensive Line – 6
Quarterback – 8
Linebacker – 6
Running Back – 3
1. BRANDON BANKS | WR, HAM
Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca
2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, CGY
Photo: The Canadian Press
3. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
4. BRYAN BURNHAM | WR, BC
Photo: BCLions.com
5. ANDREW HARRIS | RB, WPG
Photo: BlueBombers.com
6. MICHAEL REILLY | QB, BC
Photo: BCLions.com
7. CODY FAJARDO | QB, SSK
Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca
8. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, EDM
Photo: MontrealAlouettes.com
9. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG
Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca
10. SIMONI LAWRENCE | LB, HAM
Photo: The Canadian Press
11. CHARLESTON HUGHES | DL, TOR
Photo: Argonauts.ca
12. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, MTL
Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes
13. JA’GARED DAVIS | DL, HAM
Photo: Dave Chidley/CFL.ca
14. SHAQ EVANS | WR, SSK
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
15. DEREL WALKER | WR, EDM
Photo: GoElks.com
16. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, MTL
Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes
17. CHRIS VAN ZEYL | OL, HAM
Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca
18. BRALON ADDISON | WR, HAM
Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca
19. JEREMIAH MASOLI | QB, HAM
Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca
20. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG
Photo: Trevor Hagan/CFL.ca
21. DYLAN WYNN | DL, HAM
Photo: Ryan McCollough/Hamilton Tiger-Cats
22. HENOC MUAMBA | LB, MTL
Photo: Argonauts.ca
23. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM
Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca
24. GREG ELLINGSON | WR, EDM
Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes
25. WILLIAM POWELL | RB, SSK
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
26. CAMERON JUDGE | LB, TOR
Photo: Argonauts.ca
27. ALMONDO SEWELL | DL, MTL
Photo: MontrealAlouettes.com
28. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG
Photo: BlueBombers.com
29. NICK MARSHALL | DB, SSK
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
30. FRANKIE WILLIAMS | DB/RET, HAM
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
31. ERIC ROGERS | WR, TOR
Photo: Argonauts.ca
32. MARCUS SAYLES | DB, BC
Photo: BCLions.com
33. RICHARD LEONARD | DB, CGY
Photo: Stampeders.com
34. EUGENE LEWIS | WR, MTL
Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca
35. DANE EVANS | QB, HAM
Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca
36. PATRICK LEVELS | DB, MTL
Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes
37. KWAKU BOATENG | DL, EDM
Photo: Adam Gagnon/CFL.ca
38. MICAH JOHNSON | DL, SSK
Photo: Riderville.com
39. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, CGY
Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca
40. DAN CLARK | OL, SSK
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
41. DASHAUN AMOS | DB, CGY
Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca
42. ED GAINEY | DB, SSK
Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
43. GREG REID | DB, MTL
Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca
44. TJ LEE | DB, BC
Photo: BCLions.com
45. CLEYON LAING | DL, OTT
Photo: OttawaREDBLACKS.com
46. SEAN MCEWEN| OL, CGY
Photo: Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca
47. UCAMBRE WILLIAMS | OL, CGY
Photo: Stampeders.com
48. TUNDE ADELEKE | DB, HAM
49. JACKSON JEFFCOAT | DL, WPG
Photo: Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca
50. DARVIN ADAMS | WR, WPG
Photo: BlueBombers.com