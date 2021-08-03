Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Insight and Analysis August 3, 2021

Banks headlines TSN’s Top 50 players for 2021

Candace Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — 2019’s Most Outstanding Player has taken home the title of the number one player in the CFL.

Following the best season of his career, Brandon Banks has landed the No. 1 spot on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

On the way to taking home MOP, Banks led the league in receptions (112 – also setting a new team mark), receiving yards (1,550), receiving touchdowns (13) and touchdowns scored (16). Banks also showed off his versatility by scoring touchdowns in three different ways: receiving, rushing and via kick return.

Not only that, but the 33-year-old topped the league in games with 100-plus receiving yards (eight), yards after catch (657) and receptions of 20-plus yards (21).

This is the first time in six seasons that someone not named Michael Reilly or Bo Levi Mitchell has topped the list. Mitchell was named No. 1 ahead of the 2019 season.

The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

BC Lions – 4
Edmonton Elks – 4
Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 11
Saskatchewan Roughriders – 7
Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 7
Calgary Stampeders – 6
Montreal Alouettes – 6
Toronto Argonauts – 4
Ottawa REDBLACKS – 1

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Wide Receiver – 9
Defensive Back – 9
Defensive Line – 9
Offensive Line – 6
Quarterback – 8
Linebacker – 6
Running Back – 3

1. BRANDON BANKS | WR, HAM

Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, CGY

Photo: The Canadian Press

3. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

4. BRYAN BURNHAM | WR, BC

Photo: BCLions.com

5. ANDREW HARRIS | RB, WPG

Photo: BlueBombers.com

6. MICHAEL REILLY | QB, BC

Photo: BCLions.com

7. CODY FAJARDO | QB, SSK

Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

8. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, EDM

Photo: MontrealAlouettes.com

9. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

10. SIMONI LAWRENCE | LB, HAM

Photo: The Canadian Press

11. CHARLESTON HUGHES | DL, TOR

Photo: Argonauts.ca

12. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, MTL

Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

13. JA’GARED DAVIS | DL, HAM

Photo: Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

14. SHAQ EVANS | WR, SSK

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

15. DEREL WALKER | WR, EDM

Photo: GoElks.com

16. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, MTL

Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

17. CHRIS VAN ZEYL | OL, HAM

Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

18. BRALON ADDISON | WR, HAM

Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

19. JEREMIAH MASOLI | QB, HAM

Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

20. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG

Photo: Trevor Hagan/CFL.ca

21. DYLAN WYNN | DL, HAM

Photo: Ryan McCollough/Hamilton Tiger-Cats

22. HENOC MUAMBA | LB, MTL

Photo: Argonauts.ca

23. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

24. GREG ELLINGSON | WR, EDM

Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

25. WILLIAM POWELL | RB, SSK

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

26. CAMERON JUDGE | LB, TOR

Photo: Argonauts.ca

27. ALMONDO SEWELL | DL, MTL

Photo: MontrealAlouettes.com

28. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

Photo: BlueBombers.com

29. NICK MARSHALL | DB, SSK

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

30. FRANKIE WILLIAMS | DB/RET, HAM

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

31. ERIC ROGERS | WR, TOR

Photo: Argonauts.ca

32. MARCUS SAYLES | DB, BC

Photo: BCLions.com

33. RICHARD LEONARD | DB, CGY

Photo: Stampeders.com

34. EUGENE LEWIS | WR, MTL

Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

35. DANE EVANS | QB, HAM

Photo: Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

36. PATRICK LEVELS | DB, MTL

Photo: Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

37. KWAKU BOATENG | DL, EDM

Photo: Adam Gagnon/CFL.ca

38. MICAH JOHNSON | DL, SSK

Photo: Riderville.com

39. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, CGY

Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

40. DAN CLARK | OL, SSK

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

41. DASHAUN AMOS | DB, CGY

Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

42. ED GAINEY | DB, SSK

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

43. GREG REID | DB, MTL

Photo: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

44. TJ LEE | DB, BC

Photo: BCLions.com

45. CLEYON LAING | DL, OTT

Photo: OttawaREDBLACKS.com

46. SEAN MCEWEN| OL, CGY

Photo: Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

47. UCAMBRE WILLIAMS | OL, CGY

Photo: Stampeders.com

48. TUNDE ADELEKE | DB, HAM

49. JACKSON JEFFCOAT | DL, WPG

Photo: Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

50. DARVIN ADAMS | WR, WPG

Photo: BlueBombers.com

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!