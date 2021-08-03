BetRegal teams up w/ CFL to become the league’s official sport gaming partner

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League proudly announced a multi-year partnership with BetRegal, making it the Official Sport Gaming Partner of the CFL.

As part of the announcement, BetRegal revealed that Canadian Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Damon Allen and Matt Dunigan will also be part of the ambassador group, BetRegal Legends.

“The sports gaming landscape is changing rapidly in Canada and to be able to partner with BetRegal who has international experience, and the expertise is crucial for growing the league’s business going forward,” said CFL Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie.

“With BetRegal’s Canadian roots, we can’t wait to collaborate and engage through the Canadian game with our fans across the country”

BetRegal, a Canadian company that launched in Europe, has seen immense success in key European markets, and now looks to expand into its home country. Already the Global Betting Partner for Dundalk FC of the Irish Premier League, becoming the CFL’s official sport gaming partner, marks BetRegal’s first major North American sport partnership.

“The Canadian Football League is one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports and we are thrilled to be partnering with a league so rooted in Canadian culture,” said Michael Mirtl, CEO of BetRegal.

“The evolving regulatory landscape around sportsbetting in Canada presents an amazing opportunity to enhance the CFL fan experience. As fellow Canadians, we are excited to apply our decades of experience in this sector to help educate Canadian sports fans on the sports gaming experience, with a particular focus on responsible gaming.”

BetRegal will be prominent in league marketing strategies beginning this season. It will have distinguished media assets throughout the playoffs and Grey Cup including the postseason jersey patch, partner of the Grey Cup Festival, as well as the presenting sponsor for exclusive premium experiences during Grey Cup weekend.

Both the league and BetRegal will have updates on more fan facing initiatives for the 2021 CFL Season. This will include a free-to-play sportsbook experience, CFL squares, and the Race to the 108th Grey Cup, a pick’em style game that will allow fans to pick winners and predict scores to win BetRegal and CFL prizing. Additionally, BetRegal will engage CFL communities by celebrating and rewarding community MVP’s who have gone above and beyond to help their communities through the challenges presented since last March.

As a partner of the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), BetRegal is committed to safe, responsible gaming for their consumers, as well as protecting them as a responsible operator.

The CFL kicks off its 2021 season on Thursday, August 5th when the defending Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup.

Opening Weekend also features the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the BC Lions on Friday, August 6 and a doubleheader on Saturday, August 7, with the Calgary Stampeders welcoming the Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Elks hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.