Elks add Aketepe, Hoover to injured list

EDMONTON – Dotun Aketepe and Jordan Hoover have been added to the Edmonton Elks’ six-game injured list.

The transactions were announced Tuesday, as the Elks prepare to open their 2021 CFL regular season schedule on Saturday, Aug. 7 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Bold predictions for 2021

» Football’s Back: Kickoff power rankings

» Start vs. Sit: Elks offer some tantalizing options

Aketepe, who was in his first CFL season after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 CFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee early in training camp. The University of Guelph product is set to undergo surgery within the month.

Hoover, meanwhile, was entering his fourth season in Edmonton after being taken 31st overall in the 2017 CFL Draft by the Green and Gold. He has been added to the six-game injured list due to personal reasons.