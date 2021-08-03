Tiger-Cats launch Ticats Audio Network

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are introducing a new way for fans to consume Black and Gold content this season with this Thursday’s launch of the ‘Ticats Audio Network.’

Live game broadcasts, featuring five hours of exclusive gameday programming, will be available at listen.ticats.ca and the Ticats All Access app, with additional on-demand audio content available daily on all podcast and social media platforms. The Ticats Audio Network stream for every game will also be available on terrestrial radio, via the network’s radio partner AM 900 CHML.

Led by former Sportsnet 590 The FAN program director, Dave Cadeau, the multi-platform network will broadcast every Tiger-Cats game, streamed on Ticats.ca, as well as provide year-round comprehensive audio coverage of the team available live and on demand. Cadeau will officially oversee the Ticats Audio Network programming in the role of Executive Producer.

“The Ticats Audio Network will deliver behind-the-scenes coverage, analysis and storytelling that will entertain, inform and ignite the passion of Ticats fans, and most importantly deliver that content when, where and how they want to consume it,” said Matt Afinec, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Tiger-Cats.

“We’re lucky to have assembled an outstanding cast of talented individuals that are eager to provide exclusive audio content to our fans. From X’s and O’s, to lifestyle content, to player & alumni hosted series, it’s an exciting opportunity to deliver this volume of content to our tremendous fans.”

LIVE GAMEDAY BROADCASTS

Veteran play-by-play broadcaster, R.J. Broadhead and former Tiger-Cats all-star receiver Luke Tasker will bring fans the live call of Tiger-Cats games, starting with Thursday’s season opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Broadhead and Tasker will be joined by another former Ticats receiver and CFL all-star, Andy Fantuz, as well as Ticats digital host, Louis ‘Louie B’ Butko, who will co-host the pre, half and postgame shows. Other contributing talent to the Ticats Audio Network, including gameday broadcasts, will include CHCH sports anchor Clint “Bubba” O’Neil, local radio personality Tracy Lynn, in-stadium host Natalie Sexton, 1999 Grey Cup Champions Mike Morreale and Rob Hitchcock, former Ticat Marwan Hage, John “Coach Sal” Salavantis and more.

In total, fans will enjoy over five hours of exclusive audio content every gameday, featuring unprecedented coverage and access, starting one hour before kickoff and wrapping one hour after the final whistle. An exciting ensemble of CFL analysts, local media personalities and Ticats alumni will round out the gameday broadcasts each week, bringing insight, analysis and insider knowledge to the pregame and halftime shows.

On game days at Tim Hortons Field, the Ticats Audio Network will be integrated into the in-game videoboard show, enhancing the live entertainment experience for fans in their seats. Plus fans can look forward to seeing Ticats Audio Network personalities throughout Tim Hortons Field in fan-favorite locations like The Stipley or Coors Light Patio.

ON-DEMAND AUDIO

During the week leading up to game days, the Ticats Audio Network will bring fans daily coverage from practice, courtesy of Louie B, as well as reoccurring podcast series and feature content segments, available on Ticats.ca & the Ticats All Access app, as well as popular on-demand audio platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri and more. All gameday content will also be available after broadcasts on demand on all platforms.

In addition to the talented gameday roster, fans can also expect to hear regularly from former CFL.ca and Ticats TV personality Brodie Lawson, former Tiger-Cat Courtney Stephen, current Ticats players and coaches and former Tiger-Cat Bakari Grant, who will host a weekly on demand podcast checking in with team alumni around the globe.