ESPN Networks, ESPN+ to carry entire 2021 CFL season

TORONTO — ESPN networks and ESPN+ will document the return of the Canadian Football League (CFL), offering fans in the United States access to all 68 games in 2021, starting with the season-opener: a 107th Grey Cup rematch between the champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

As part of a multi-year agreement, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN+ will combine to present every CFL game live, culminating with the Semi-Finals, Finals and 108th Grey Cup on Dec. 12. The 2021 schedule features 14 games for each team, which includes Thursday night games in the summer, Friday night football each week and Saturday night games throughout the season.

ESPN’s four decades-long relationship with the CFL originated in 1980 with a contest between the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes; it was the first live football telecast in ESPN’s history.

ESPN Networks and ESPN+ 2021 CFL Schedule: