ESPN Networks, ESPN+ to carry entire 2021 CFL season
TORONTO — ESPN networks and ESPN+ will document the return of the Canadian Football League (CFL), offering fans in the United States access to all 68 games in 2021, starting with the season-opener: a 107th Grey Cup rematch between the champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
As part of a multi-year agreement, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN+ will combine to present every CFL game live, culminating with the Semi-Finals, Finals and 108th Grey Cup on Dec. 12. The 2021 schedule features 14 games for each team, which includes Thursday night games in the summer, Friday night football each week and Saturday night games throughout the season.
ESPN’s four decades-long relationship with the CFL originated in 1980 with a contest between the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes; it was the first live football telecast in ESPN’s history.
ESPN Networks and ESPN+ 2021 CFL Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Aug 5
|8:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN2
|Fri, Aug 6
|9:30 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 7
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 12
|9:30 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 14
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPNEWS
|Thu, Aug 19
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions
|ESPN2
|Fri, Aug 20
|9:30 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 21
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, Aug 28
|7 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN2
|Fri, Sept 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept 5
|6 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPNEWS
|Mon, Sept 6
|1 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPNEWS
|Fri, Sept 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 11
|4 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. BC Lions
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 17
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 18
|7 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. BC Lions
|ESPN2
|Tue, Sept 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 1
|10 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. BC Lions
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, Oct 2
|4 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|Wed, Oct 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct 11
|1 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 15
|9 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 16
|4 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 23
|4 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 30
|4 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 6
|4 p.m.
|Toronto Argonauts vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts
|ESPNEWS
|10:30 p.m.
|Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 13
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Montreal Alouettes
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 20
|4 p.m.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 28
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Semi-Final
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Semi-Final
|ESPNEWS
|Sun, Dec 5
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Final
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Final
|ESPNEWS
|Sun, Dec 12
|6 p.m.
|108th Grey Cup
|ESPN2