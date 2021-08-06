Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News August 6, 2021

Alouettes sign National receiver Charette

Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the team had reached an agreement with receiver Alex Charette, who signed a one-year-deal. This marks a return for the 29-year-old who wore the Alouettes jersey in 2015 and 2016 after the team drafted him in 2015 (36 overall).

Charette will be in his sixth CFL campaign. After two years in the city, the St. Catharines, Ontario native played for the Toronto Argonauts from 2017 to 2019, winning the Grey Cup in his first year with them. In 64 career games, the former Guelph University Gryphons earned 218 yards on 26 receptions.

RELATED
» Football’s Back: Kickoff Power Rankings
» Crash Course: Everything you need to know ahead of kickoff
» Cauz: Thoughts from a normal-feeling night in Winnipeg

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!