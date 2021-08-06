Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

News August 6, 2021

Rourke starts for Lions; Reilly takes over in second half

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

REGINA — All signs pointed to Michael Reilly starting for the BC Lions on Friday night but when the team hit the field for their first series, it was rookie Canadian QB Nathan Rourke with the controls.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Reilly was questionable to play on Friday night after being listed first on the team’s depth chart ahead of the contest.

Reilly was limited throughout most of training camp and practice this week dealing with an elbow issue. He was seen warming up with the Lions ahead of the game but did not end up hitting the field when the game got underway.

Rourke played the first half but when the teams returned to the field from the break, it was Reilly under centre to start off the third quarter.

