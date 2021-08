You may have noticed on Thursday night that the CFL on TSN sounded a little different.

If you were wondering about the song you heard throughout the Bombers’ win over the Ticats, look no further. It was What You’re Made Of, by Steven Lee Olsen.

The song will be featured in the key spots of the CFL on TSN broadcasts this season, destined to become an earworm for you while you watch your Canadian football.

Olsen is from Newmarket, Ont. but resides in Nashville and has recently signed with Universal Music. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has worked with the likes of Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, The Judds, Dallas Smith and many others. He released his EP, Relationship Goals this year.

Check out the full video here: