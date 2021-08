TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were without a number of players in practice on Monday, per their Day 1 injury report.

Running back Andrew Harris, receiver Darvin Adams and d-lineman Willie Jefferson were just a few players to sit out of Monday’s practice. D-lineman Jackson Jeffcoat was a limited participant.

Coming off of their win in Calgary on Saturday, the Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday. Toronto and Winnipeg meet at IG Field on Friday, Aug. 13.