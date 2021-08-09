CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 1?

James Wilder Jr.’s hands and feet (25.1 points) helped BOOCH (141.1 points) win the opening week of CFL Fantasy.

While the Elks came up short in a defensive battle on Saturday night that kept them out of the end zone, Wilder still racked up his share of fantasy points, with 15 carries for 89 yards on the ground and nine receptions for 72 yards through the air.

Check out BOOCH’s full roster below:

BOOCH went with Zach Collaros at QB and was rewarded with Collaros throwing for 217 yards, a pair of touchdowns and zero interceptions, as the Bombers rolled to a season-opening win at IG Field. Collaros earned 19 points on the night.

BOOCH chose Brady Oliveira as his second RB option, a move that resulted in a productive 15.7 points. Oliveira had 22 rushes for 126 yards and a reception for 21 yards in the best game of his young career.

While the Elks’ offence wasn’t able to put points on the board, Derel Walker managed a strong Fantasy night. The receiver had eight catches for 98 yards and brought in 17.8 Fantasy points. Where BOOCH really picked up points came in his next two picks. He went with the Bombers’ Kenny Lawler at his second receiver spot and Lawler came through for him, with four catches for 69 yards, a pair of touchdowns and 22.9 Fantasy points. At the flex spot, BOOCH went with Lucky Whitehead and got the second-most productive player on his roster. Working with the QB tandem of Michael Reilly and Nathan Rourke in the Lions’ loss to the Riders, Whitehead had five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, which got him 24.6 Fantasy points. Finally, BOOCH’s selection of the Bombers’ defence paid off for him as well. The defending Grey Cup champions allowed a meagre six points from the Ticats, while getting a sack, a pair of interceptions, a fumble, a touchdown shutout and a safety, all equaling 16 Fantasy points.

LEADERBOARD