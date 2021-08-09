Elks release QB Troy Williams

EDMONTON – Quarterback Troy Williams has been released by the Edmonton Elks.

The roster move was announced Monday afternoon, as the Elks prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, August 14 at 7: 00 p.m. ET.

Williams, who originally signed with Edmonton in June of 2019, did not dress in the club’s Week 1 matchup with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In two career CFL games, Williams completed one pass for 15 yards, and rushed for 26 yards on 11 carries.

With Williams’ departure, the Elks still have some QB depth behind starter Trevor Harris. Rookie Taylor Cornelius dressed as Harris’ backup for Week 1 in Edmonton and the club signed Dakota Prukop at the conclusion of training camp, after the fourth-year backup was released by the Calgary Stampeders.