Alouettes, Elks Injury Report: Armanti Edwards limited

TORONTO — Receiver Armanti Edwards was a limited participant for Edmonton on Tuesday, as the Elks and Montreal Alouettes shared their injury information ahead of their game at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status Jermaine Grace LB Ankle (Achilles) limited Rashad Ross WR Knee limited Alexandre Dupuis FB Hip limited Patrick Levels DB finger, hip limited