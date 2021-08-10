Argos sign RB Trey Williams, release WR Chandler Worthy, 3 others

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American RB Trey Williams and Canadian LB Brandon Calver. The club has also released American WR Chandler Worthy, American OL Jalen Burks, American QB Kelly Bryant and American DL Julian McCleod.

Williams, 28, spent training camp with the Calgary Stampeders this year after being the first overall pick in the 2020 XFL Draft by the Seattle Dragons, where he would notch 127 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries before the league ceased operations.

The five-foot-seven, 200-pound tailback from Texas A&M made seven stops in the NFL between 2015 and 2017, with Washington, Dallas (twice), New England, Miami, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, appearing in two games for the Colts in 2016. The Houston, TX native had a brief practice roster stint with the Argos in October 2016 and played for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF in 2019.

Calver, 28, played five games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, eventually winning a Grey Cup with the Blue and Gold that season. The six-foot-three, 220-pound LB played five games with the Montreal Alouettes to start 2019, chipping in with four special teams tackles, before being released and signed by Ottawa, where he would play one game before being released and heading to Winnipeg.

The Wilfrid Laurier product started his CFL career in Montreal in 2018 after being signed as an undrafted free agent and would go on to tally nine special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games that season. The Golden Hawk was a 2017 OUA All-Star and 2016 Yates Cup Champion.

Worthy, 27, spent the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the Argos. The speedy receiver had 13 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. As a returner, he took 18 punts for 117 yards and 12 kickoffs for 187 yards.