Ticats, Riders Injury Report: Banks limited in practice

TORONTO — Receiver Brandon Banks was limited in practice on Tuesday, the biggest name on a long list of them as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats prepare to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night in Regina.

Some good news for the Ticats was that nose tackle Ted Laurent was a full participant in practice, after missing the team’s Week 1 loss in Winnipeg.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status Adeleke, Tunde DB Hamstring LIMITED Banks, Brandon WR Illness LIMITED Brooks, Cariel DB Hamstring LIMITED Burt, Jake TE Quad FULL Carney, Malik DL Illness FULL Frey Jr., Chris LB Groin FULL Hill, Wes RB None FULL Irons, Maleek RB Hamstring DNP Jackson, Don RB Hip LIMITED Laurent, Ted DL Knee FULL Lawrence, Desmond DB Calf FULL Mauldin IV, Lorenzo DL Hamstring DNP Rolle, Jumal DB Illness FULL Stribling, Channing DB Knee FULL Van Zeyl, Chris OL Thumb LIMITED White, Tim WR Calf FULL Wilson, Kyle LB None FULL Wynn, Dylan DL Calf DNP