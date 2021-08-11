From the Editor’s Desk: Week 2 on the horizon

I’d like to start this article off with a piece of humble pie.

I was, like many of us, pretty confident in my picks for last week but after going 1-3, I’ll accept any roasting on social media about how wrong I was (I see you, Argonauts.ca’s Mike Hogan!)

Without football for over 600 days, and teams that looked completely different, it turned out to be a lot more difficult than I had anticipated to make picks. For the same reasons, my CFL Fantasy team suffered!

CFL Fantasy has always been one of my favourite parts of the CFL season. It’s fun and although in my regular life I’m not really competitive, something in me gets fired up for Fantasy.

That being said… last week did not go as I had hoped. Here’s my Week 1 roster:

Trevor Harris tossed three picks and no touchdowns. He was the piece I was relying on getting me big points last week. I also hoped Greg Ellingson had a few more catches and yards than he did. Plus, I chose the wrong Stamps receiver – should have went with Kamar Jorden and not Hergy Mayala.

However, Week 1 is behind us and I’m looking ahead to four new matchups.

Below is my CFL Fantasy roster for Week 2:

KRISTINA’S WEEK 2 PICKS

BC at Calgary

Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET

I’m going with Calgary this week. Betting against Bo Levi and co. just doesn’t feel right to me.

Toronto at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sorry Bombers fans, I’m picking Toronto and MBT to go 2-0.

Montreal at Edmonton

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

If Trevor Harris and his offence get going in this one, and Edmonton’s defence continues to look like they did last week, I think they leave Commonwealth Stadium with a W.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan

Saturday, 10:00 p.m. ET

This one is a bit of a toss up for me but I’m going to go with the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats to upset Rider Nation.

And finally, I’d like to leave you with a few of my favourite celebrations from Week 1. Because it’s not the Canadian Fun League without a little fun.