REDBLACKS sign DB Jordan Beaulieu

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National defensive back Jordan Beaulieu, the team announced on Wednesday.

Beaulieu was most recently with the Edmonton Elks before getting cut ahead of the season. He was originally drafted by Edmonton in the third round (24th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft. The Western University product has been a strong special teams contributor, recording 10 special teams tackles in 30 career games.

Ottawa also announced they have signed American defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka.

Here is more information on both signings:

American defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 302 lbs | BIRTHDAY: HOMETOWN: Sacramento, CA | SCHOOL: Miami (FL)